Authorities On High Alert As Cyclone Biparjoy Likely To Make Landfall On Jun 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall on Jun 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Mahr Sahibzad Khan has said that the authorities concerned were put on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy is gaining strength and now turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Talking to the ptv news channel on Monday, he said in the wake of a "very severe" cyclonic storm, which would likely hit Sindh's coastline on June 14, the government advised relevant authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Meteorological Department have advised shipping corporations, fishermen, farmers, and people living around areas of dams, and rivers not to venture out to the sea till June 16.

The PMD also advised the fishermen to avoid venturing to the open sea from June 14-16 as the conditions in the Arabian Sea might prove hazardous for fishing due to the storm and high tides that could occur along the coast, he added.

Sahibzad advised the general public in those areas to stay informed and follow the local authorities' guidance in any emergency situation due to the cyclone.

Replying to a question, he said the cyclone's current position was approximately 670 kilometres southeast of Karachi, adding, the intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

He said that departments were closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone, adding, keeping the risk in view, the decision to evacuate areas was taken by the Karachi administration.

The Sindh Building Control Authority had taken "necessary action with regard to the dangerous buildings, building with weak glass panels, scaffolding at around under-construction buildings and removing of billboards on roads," he added.

