Authorities Orders Crackdown On Encroachments In Markets
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to adopt a comprehensive strategy to eliminate encroachments in markets to restore order and beauty to the cities.
According to Commissioner office, this move is in line with the clear instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman under the "Suthra Punjab program".
During a video link meeting with DCs, Shirazi emphasized the importance of regular operations to remove encroachments and address the shortage of machinery.
He also stressed the need for special attention to cleanliness in streets and neighborhoods.
To tackle the issue of encroachments, Shirazi instructed that traffic police and municipality staff should be put on permanent duty.
This move aims to make a visible difference in governance and ensure that markets are free from encroachments.
The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including DC Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed, DC Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and representatives from various government departments.
This crackdown on encroachments is part of a broader effort to improve governance and restore public spaces in the province. By putting traffic police and municipality staff on permanent duty, the authorities aim to ensure that markets remain encroachment-free and that citizens can enjoy clean and spacious public areas.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Chaudhry meets Romina Khurshid, discuss maritime affairs2 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur conducts surprise visit to DHQ Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Authorities orders crackdown on encroachments in markets2 minutes ago
-
Child hit to death by tractor-trolley12 minutes ago
-
Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
12 fugitives held12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments; 12 arrested in raids12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 criminals12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner ordered strict implementation of hospital waste disposal SOPs12 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews law, order12 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahbaz Malik elected Chairman of Pak-Africa Economic Council12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments13 minutes ago