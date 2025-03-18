Authorities orders crackdown on encroachments in markets

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to adopt a comprehensive strategy to eliminate encroachments in markets to restore order and beauty to the cities.

According to Commissioner office, this move is in line with the clear instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman under the "Suthra Punjab program".

During a video link meeting with DCs, Shirazi emphasized the importance of regular operations to remove encroachments and address the shortage of machinery.

He also stressed the need for special attention to cleanliness in streets and neighborhoods.

To tackle the issue of encroachments, Shirazi instructed that traffic police and municipality staff should be put on permanent duty.

This move aims to make a visible difference in governance and ensure that markets are free from encroachments.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including DC Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed, DC Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and representatives from various government departments.

This crackdown on encroachments is part of a broader effort to improve governance and restore public spaces in the province. By putting traffic police and municipality staff on permanent duty, the authorities aim to ensure that markets remain encroachment-free and that citizens can enjoy clean and spacious public areas.

