Authorities Register Case Against JKLF For Shutdown Call

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Authorities have registered a case against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) after it called for a shutdown in the Kashmir Valley, in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt, being observed today and on Tuesday, respectively.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKLF had recently called for strike on February 9 and 11 to commemorate Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt's martyrdom days.

The JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik is currently lodged in notorious Tiharjail on fake charges.

At least four journalists Naseer Ahmad Ganie and Haroon Nabi were called for questioning by the police in regard to the strike call. Naseer works for the Outlook magazine and Haroon for local news gathering agency, CNS.

More Stories From Pakistan

