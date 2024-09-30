Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Jamshoro sealed the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refilling station in Nooriabad a day after an explosion during refueling CNG cylinder in a car killed two people and injured three.

The Assistant Commissioner of Thana Bula Khan, Abdul Qadir Qablani, sealed the Kohistan CNG station in Nooriabad until an inquiry into the explosion could be concluded.

The AC said if negligence of the filling station was found during the course of inquiry further action would be taken.

However, the incident's FIR could not be lodged by Monday night at Nooriabad police station. Syeda Asima Shah and Arbab Unar, who worked at the CNG station, had lost their lives in the blast.

The injured were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital.