Authorities Seal Informal Outlets Selling Petrol Unlawfully

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) As many as 16 outlets selling petroleum products unlawfully in congested neighbourhoods in Hyderabad were closed on Saturday.

The action was carried out by the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon.

According to details, AC Hyderabad taluka Shaista Munawar Jabeen sealed 7 such outlets and imposed fines.

Likewise, the authorities in Latifabad taluka sealed 5 shops and in City taluka 4 shops.

Some of those shops were selling petrol in plastic bottles while others had installed petrol filling dispensers.

