Authorities Sets Ambitious Education Goals In Nowshera Virkan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed has assigned tasks to the District Education Authority Gujranwala aiming to elevate the standard of education in government schools.

According to DC office, the Education Authority has been tasked with achieving nine key objectives to elevate the standard of education in government schools.

These goals include improving infrastructure, installing zebra crossings for safe road crossing, modernizing education through technology and teacher training, promoting health and cleanliness, fostering self-confidence through public speaking, planting trees and encouraging environmental awareness, installing uniform garbage bins and enhancing the overall quality of education to compete with private institutions.

The DC emphasized the importance of achieving these goals, stating that the competition is with private quality educational institutions.

By accomplishing these tasks, the district aims to provide students with a successful life and surpass the standards of private educational institutions.

