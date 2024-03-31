Authorities should ensure release of detainees after quashing PSA: IIOJK HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has observed that the authorities should ensure the release of detainees without any wastage of time as and when their detention orders are quashed by the court.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these observations were passed by Justice Rahul Bharti in a contempt petition seeking implementation of the judgment passed by the court in December last year directing therein the authorities concerned to release the detainees forthwith from custody.

“This court has made known to the two officers the serious concern of this court about the loss of 79 days of his life by the petitioner by remaining under custody without any legal basis only to earn his release upon the intervention of this court”, Justice Bharti said.

The court further observed that the detainee Shenwari came to file the present contempt petition apprising this court that despite quashing his preventive detention in terms of judgment on December 30 last year has not earned his release from custody.

“This court hopes that such a scenario does not repeat again and whenever the detention of a detainee gets quashed, the authorities act with reasonable dispatch to ensure that the detainee is released from the custody without unwarranted loss of time”, the court observed.