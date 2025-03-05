Authorities Start Crackdown On Price Hike In Khairpur Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Khairpur district administration launched a crackdown on price hike in various markets of Khairpur. The operation was conducted under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fouad Shah on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Arslan Haider Phulpoto, Mukhtiar Kar Sheraz Phulpoto, Encroachment Inspector Tariq Rind, and Bureau of Supply's Zahoor Hussain Tanori jointly visited different markets in Khairpur, including Lqman, Civil Hospital Road, Mill Colony, and Chandia Morr. They inspected the prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat, and checked for adherence to official price lists.
During the operation, fines exceeding Rs. 5,500 were imposed on various shopkeepers, vendors, and vegetable sellers for not displaying official price lists.
The fines were collected on the spot.
Similar operations were conducted in other areas, including Kot Diji, where Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rana Hasib inspected hotels and markets, imposing fines exceeding Rs. 6,000. In Kot Diji, a fine of Rs. 1,500 was imposed for violating official price lists.
Assistant Commissioner Kungri Syed Muhammad Ali Shah also inspected markets in Pirjogoth, Ahmedpur, and Rahuja, imposing fines exceeding Rs. 2,000 on those violating the Ehtram-e-Ramadan Ordinance.
These operations were part of efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities at official prices during Ramadan and to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramadan Ordinance.
Recent Stories
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities start crackdown on price hike in Khairpur Markets6 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting6 minutes ago
-
DC for best services to people in Dera6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Pakistani embassy in Bangkok16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Iftar Dinner Buffets take center stage in Islamabad this Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
RCB to start surveillance on encroachment in bazaars16 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead in encounter26 minutes ago
-
Event held to distribute Ramzan Nighaban Package36 minutes ago
-
Kallar Syedan Police hold rape accused46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerging as global tech hub with record IT exports, digital innovation46 minutes ago