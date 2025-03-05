Open Menu

Authorities Start Crackdown On Price Hike In Khairpur Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Khairpur district administration launched a crackdown on price hike in various markets of Khairpur. The operation was conducted under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fouad Shah on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Arslan Haider Phulpoto, Mukhtiar Kar Sheraz Phulpoto, Encroachment Inspector Tariq Rind, and Bureau of Supply's Zahoor Hussain Tanori jointly visited different markets in Khairpur, including Lqman, Civil Hospital Road, Mill Colony, and Chandia Morr. They inspected the prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat, and checked for adherence to official price lists.

During the operation, fines exceeding Rs. 5,500 were imposed on various shopkeepers, vendors, and vegetable sellers for not displaying official price lists.

The fines were collected on the spot.

Similar operations were conducted in other areas, including Kot Diji, where Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rana Hasib inspected hotels and markets, imposing fines exceeding Rs. 6,000. In Kot Diji, a fine of Rs. 1,500 was imposed for violating official price lists.

Assistant Commissioner Kungri Syed Muhammad Ali Shah also inspected markets in Pirjogoth, Ahmedpur, and Rahuja, imposing fines exceeding Rs. 2,000 on those violating the Ehtram-e-Ramadan Ordinance.

These operations were part of efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities at official prices during Ramadan and to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramadan Ordinance.

