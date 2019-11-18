Authorities take notice of non availability of medicines in Rawalpindi

The authorities concerned Monday took strict notice of non-availability of medicines at Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) dispensaries set up in the jurisdiction of Dheri Hassanabad, Lalkurti in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned Monday took strict notice of non-availability of medicines at Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) dispensaries set up in the jurisdiction of Dheri Hassanabad, Lalkurti in Rawalpindi

Secretary of Chaklala Cantonment Board Syed Hassnain Hameed Bukhari refuted the allegation and said that there was no shortage of medicines adding that patients as well as the Cantonment Board employees were getting medical services without any discrimination.

A large quantity of medicines of all kinds is available on these dispensaries, he added.

Bukhari further said that strict action would be taken against the dispensary staff who was involved in malpractices.

Timely delivery of medicines must be ensured, he added.

It is mentioned here that complaints were lodged from the residents of Dheri Hassanabad, Lalkurti dispensaries about the shortage of medicines and alleged that staff was involved in creating artificial shortage.