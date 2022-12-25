UrduPoint.com

Authorities Take Steps To Decline Begging Trend In Twin Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Authorities take steps to decline begging trend in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The concerned authorities had taken tremendous solid steps and measures to decline the professional begging trend in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

After the completion of the investigation process, during the month of October 2022, a total number of 35 cases were registered against 67 beggars/accused persons and were sent to the concerned Court of competent jurisdiction for trial proceedings, an official in the Ministry of Interior told APP.

Due to such measures, he said the rise in begging had witnessed a decline approximately in twin cities and beggars were also encouraged to earn money through various means of laboring and hardworking.

The government was utilizing all-out efforts to mitigate inflation, and poverty and provide equal employment opportunities to people belonging to every segment of society.

Professional beggars were found in Rawalpindi at Saddar, Committee, Mureed and Chadni Chowks, Sixth Road, Pindora Chongi, Faizabad, Dhoak Kala Khan and other residential and commercial places while in Islamabad beggars founds at Aabpara, Melody Market, G-7, G-8, H-9 and other sectors.

Professional beggars were making crocodile tears to get sympathies of the citizens for alms. Begging is a growing business here at every age and gender like women carrying infants and young men trying to convince through their fake disabilities.

