Authorities takes proactive steps to ensure clean environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf on Wednesday was committed to provide a clean and healthy environment for the citizens of Bhakkar.

According to DC office, Muhammad Ashraf visited Chishti Chowk, where he personally oversaw the repair of an open mainhole that was causing sewage issues.

During his visit, he issued instructions to improve the overall situation in urban areas, emphasizing the need for a clean and good environment for the citizens.

He also stressed the importance of expanding the scope of the Suthra Punjab program, which aims to provide relief to the people and ensure a healthy environment.

He ordered concerned officers to continue clean operations in both urban and rural areas.

He emphasizes the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development to ensure a healthy and thriving planet for future generations.

APP/hhd/378