Authorities to assess infrastructure loss in earthquake-hit Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Authorities have kicked off an intensive drive to assess the loss suffered to all sorts of buildings following the devastating September 24 earthquake in Mirpur city and its adjoining areas

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Authorities have kicked off an intensive drive to assess the loss suffered to all sorts of buildings following the devastating September 24 earthquake in Mirpur city and its adjoining areas.

Headed by Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, as many as 22 Assessment teams in nine quake-hit zones each led by Assistant Commissioners have so far left to assess the loss of the buildings visiting door to door in the quake-hit areas.

The teams, comprising Revenue officers and engineers, would determine the status of the buildings for onward determination of the financial relief against the loss suffered by owners of the buildings.

In Mirpur, the assessment team No 6 headed by Assistant Commissioner Faisal Mughal and the team members including Tehsildar Sardar Mushtaq Ahmed, SDO MDA Engr.

Muhammad Farooq, Engr Waqas Ahmed, Secretary Union Council Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, Patwari Nadeem Afzal of the State Revenue Department and Nadeem Ahmed from National Rural Support Program (NRSP) and Sajid Jiraal visited door to door to assess the damaged buildings in densily-populated Blocks 2-A and 2-B in Sector D/4 in the city and collected the data of the owners of each house.

The teams inspected each portion of all the fully and partially damaged buildings besides assessing and collecting the due info in line with the detailed questioner about the profile of the owners of the damaged houses for onward submission to the relief and rehabilitation authorities for further necessary proceedings.

They took pictures of the damaged buildings as part of the detailed reports about the damages causes by the catastrophe.