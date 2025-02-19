Authorities to ensure effective governance, public order: DC Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram chaired a meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee on Wednesday, reviewing public order and departmental measures to ensure effective governance in the region.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Kohat Police, Excise and Taxation Department and officers of other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that all resources shall be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the public order situation.

Elements affecting the public order situation will not be tolerated under any circumstances because peace is fundamental to the development and prosperity of any area, therefore, no compromise on the public order situation is acceptable.

A detailed discussion was held on the illegal spectrum and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities in this regard.

DC further said that all departments shall perform their duties diligently so that no miscreant elements can succeed in their nefarious objectives.

He also directed that adequate steps shall be taken to prevent smuggling and zero tolerance shall be demonstrated in this matter.

