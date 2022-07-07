UrduPoint.com

Authorities Urge To Be Vigilant In Wake Of Heavy Rainfall During Eid Holidays

Published July 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the country during the Eid holidays and advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures in wake of flash flooding and landslides in the vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the country are likely to weaken during the next 24 hours and may strengthen in the country during the weekend (July 09 or 10).

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from 09th to 12th July with occasional gaps.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 09 and 10.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat) during July 08 and 09.

About the impacts of the rain, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 09 and 10.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT and to take necessary precautionary measure during the Eid Holidays.

