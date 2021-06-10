UrduPoint.com
Authorities Urged To Extinguish Fire In Qaldara

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) ::Chief Warden Civil Defense Malakand, Momin Khan Thursday urged the authorities concerned to put out the fire erupted in mountains of Qaldara, Dargai.

He expressed this views while taking notice of the situation.

He said that more than 300 volunteers of civil defense are busy to extinguish the fire but the fire is spreading towards Pir Khel, Maikh Band, Sholoai and Malakand top due to windy conditions.

He said that timely action would contain the fire from spreading towards other areas adding the fire has jeopardized wildlife and flora and fauna of the area.

