Authorities urged to take action against land grabbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A citizen namely Zafar Iqbal on Sunday urged the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Rawalpindi district administration to direct the authorities concerned to take action against the land grabbers who grabbed nearly six kanal and eight marlas land owned by him near Pirwadhai Mor, IJP Road, Turbo CNG, Rawalpindi in the jurisdiction of Westridge police station.

According to details, the land grabbers namely Muhammad Imran Qureshi, Muhammad Majid Qureshi, Abid Hussain Qureshi sons of Muhammad Mehrban Qureshi carrying weapons along with 50 to 60 other persons came on Saturday night at nearly 2:00 a.m. and forcefully grabbed the land giving life threats and dire consequences on resistance if any to the owner.

The accused also illegally started construction work on the land of the applicant.

He informed that a neighbor also informed the police about the land grabbing case on 15.

The applicant informed the media that he and his brother went to Westridge police station and submitted an application on September 4 with dairy number 3329 for legal action against the land grabbers.

He told that a case was also filed in the court of Civil Judge Rawalpindi, Rao Ijaz Ahmed which had granted a stay order but, when the applicant showed the copy of the stay order to the land grabbers they forcefully entered his office and ransacked the office and after stealing my valuables worth Rs 350,000 damaged the office furniture.

The applicant urged the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against the notorious land grabbers and retrieve the property from their possession.