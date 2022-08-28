Authorities urged to take note of scattered garbage at Misrial Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Residents urged the authorities to take note of the scattered garbage across the Main Misrial Road as the streets were giving a stinking smell.

In various areas of Mohalla Hajian, Ghaziabad, Niazi Town, and surrounding areas, piles of garbage were not only causing inconvenience to the citizens, and also posed serious threat of dengue outbreak.

The people of these areas were also facing serious breathing and health complications.

Misrial Road Ward No. 7 is turning into a garbage dump, where the citizens have demanded immediate notice from the higher authorities. A resident of the area Anjum Nawaz said that there was no proper cleanliness