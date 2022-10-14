UrduPoint.com

Authorities Urged To Take Steps For Promotion Of Afghan Transit Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :President Frontier Custom Agents Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Friday urged authorities to take steps for promotion of Afghan Transit Trade that was affected by recent floods.

He expressed these views in a meeting that was attended by Customs high ups, Pakistan and Afghan businessmen associated with transit trade.

He said that concerns of business community relating to Afghan transit should be considered and steps should be taken to address the same.

Director Transit Trade Peshawar, Arbab Qaisar Hamid who attended the meeting said that Afghan authorities have been requested to send transit documents at the earliest after updating their own system.

Assuring cooperation to business community of both countries, he said that steps would be taken for their facilitation and hurdles in transit trade would be removed.

