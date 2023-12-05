Open Menu

Authorities Urged To Take Stern Action Against Killers Of PEC Assistant Registrar, His Wife

December 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has urged the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in the killing of Assistant Registrar of PEC, Engr. Asim Lang and his wife last night.

Assistant Registrar of the Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Asim Lang, and his wife were targeted in a heinous attack resulting in their martyrdom in the Bhara Kahu area, said a news release.

Engr. Muhammad Najib Haroon, the Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Dr. Naseer Mahmood Khan, Registrar PEC, and the administrative staff of PEC and the engineering community condemned this brutal act.

They prayed to the Almighty to grant the departed souls eternal peace and a high place in heaven and bless the grieved family members with patience and strength during this difficult time.

They also urged the Federal minister for interior and relevant security agencies to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served.

The entire engineering community and the employees of the PEC stand in solidarity with the bereaved families of the deceased.

