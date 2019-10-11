UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authority Concerned Should Check Prices, Cleanliness Of Food Outlets At PMM Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Authority concerned should check prices, cleanliness of food outlets at PMM parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The sale of sub-standard food items goes unchecked here at parking lot of cultural site Pakistan Monument Museum (PMM) in Federal capital.

The stall owners were selling food items made in unhygienic conditions besides charging high rates.

The visitors at Pakistan Monument Museum complained that no food authorities bother to check the famous cultural site parking lot food outlets. They are not only overcharging the visitors but also prepare food items in unhealthy conditions.

Mostly burgers, samosas, chaat, soft drinks and tea are served to thousands of visitors at food stalls in front of Pakistan Monument.

The visitors demanded of high-ups of the civic body and Health department to check prices and cleanliness of food items at the parking lot of monument and various parks of capital city.

Ahmed Ali, a visitor said that the stall owners are selling spurious beverages, posing health hazard to the general public.

The vendors usually set up their stalls of substandard drinks outside Pakistan Monument.

Izatullah, another visitor said that all food items should be covered properly to prevent from the reach of flies and dust.

"Fried chips, dahi bahlay, pakoras and other such items are being prepared with substandard ingredients, particularly oil", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Sale SITE All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

21 minutes ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

21 minutes ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

21 minutes ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

21 minutes ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

21 minutes ago

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.