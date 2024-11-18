Authority Crackdown On Unhygienic Marriage Hall In Attock
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines totaling over Rs 0.3 million on eight marriage halls in Attock
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines totaling over Rs 0.3 million on eight marriage halls in Attock.
According to the PFA spokesman, the marriage halls have been directed to use standard essential commodities during food preparation and ensure traceability of ingredients.
He emphasized that, as per the Punjab Food Act, 2011, food businesses must operate under prescribed registration or licenses.
The crackdown came after PFA teams inspected 12 well-known marriage halls in the city, finding unhealthy food, expired meat, rotten vegetables, and open adulterated spices.
The PFA's move aims to promote a culture of food safety and hygiene in the province. With the wedding season in full swing, the authority's efforts are crucial in protecting public health.
