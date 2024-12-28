Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the supply of quality food of citizens.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, 98 food-related businesses were inspected across the district, resulting in a fine of over Rs 178,000 imposed on violators of hygiene rules and poor sanitation arrangements.

The food safety teams, checked 42,660 liters of milk in different areas of Sheikhupura district.

15 liters of milk were destroyed on the spot for failing to meet quality standards.

Additionally, 455 kilograms of expired food items and other bakery products were also destroyed.

The PFA's enforcement actions included registering a case against one food point and issuing corrective notices to several others.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized that providing clean food to the public is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

This crackdown is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure that food businesses in Punjab adhere to strict quality and hygiene standards. Similar actions have been taken in other districts, including the sealing of food points and imposition of fines on violators.