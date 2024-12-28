Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Businesses In Sheikhupura
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the supply of quality food of citizens.
According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, 98 food-related businesses were inspected across the district, resulting in a fine of over Rs 178,000 imposed on violators of hygiene rules and poor sanitation arrangements.
The food safety teams, checked 42,660 liters of milk in different areas of Sheikhupura district.
15 liters of milk were destroyed on the spot for failing to meet quality standards.
Additionally, 455 kilograms of expired food items and other bakery products were also destroyed.
The PFA's enforcement actions included registering a case against one food point and issuing corrective notices to several others.
Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized that providing clean food to the public is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.
This crackdown is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure that food businesses in Punjab adhere to strict quality and hygiene standards. Similar actions have been taken in other districts, including the sealing of food points and imposition of fines on violators.
Recent Stories
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money2 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held2 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted2 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold Khuli Kacheri on Dec 302 minutes ago
-
Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house2 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Privatization of 3 DISCOs likely to be completed by next year: Awais12 minutes ago
-
Two detained robbers killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas22 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with fake foreign currency notes worth Rs 440,00032 minutes ago
-
Employers warned of action over underpayment32 minutes ago