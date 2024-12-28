Open Menu

Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Businesses In Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the supply of quality food of citizens.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, 98 food-related businesses were inspected across the district, resulting in a fine of over Rs 178,000 imposed on violators of hygiene rules and poor sanitation arrangements.

The food safety teams, checked 42,660 liters of milk in different areas of Sheikhupura district.

15 liters of milk were destroyed on the spot for failing to meet quality standards.

Additionally, 455 kilograms of expired food items and other bakery products were also destroyed.

The PFA's enforcement actions included registering a case against one food point and issuing corrective notices to several others.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized that providing clean food to the public is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

This crackdown is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure that food businesses in Punjab adhere to strict quality and hygiene standards. Similar actions have been taken in other districts, including the sealing of food points and imposition of fines on violators.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Fine Sheikhupura Top

Recent Stories

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

2 hours ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

2 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

2 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

6 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan