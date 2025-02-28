Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Food Authority conducted a thorough inspection of various food establishments in Chiniot, including milk shops, paan shops, salt grinding mills, milk trucks and burger and shawarma points, these steps taken on the instructions of Director General Punjab of Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed.

According to Food department, the crackdown resulted in a fine of Rs 25,000 being imposed on a shopkeeper for selling gutka, while another fine of Rs 77,000 was imposed due to the failure of yogurt and salt samples and the recovery of expired products from grocery stores.

In addition to the fines, 20 liters of milk, 10 kg of salt, 13 kg of expired products, and 17 liters of beverages were destroyed on the spot for being substandard and hazardous to public health.

The Punjab Food Authority has warned that a strict watch will be kept on those selling substandard, expired, and adulterated products, and those found guilty will be dealt with iron hands and action will be taken according to the law.

