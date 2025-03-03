Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of 88 food points to ensure food safety and hegiene in Chiniot, including meat shops, milk shops, grocery shops, and food shops
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of 88 food points to ensure food safety and hegiene in Chiniot, including meat shops, milk shops, grocery shops, and food shops.
According to Food department spokesperson, several establishments issued reform notices, while one chicken shop was sealed for failing to comply with instructions.
Furthermore, four shops were fined Rs 19,000 for violating hygiene norms and various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 34,000 for using prohibited ingredients, poor sanitation and selling expired items, he said.
Milk shops and tea stalls were fined Rs 17,000 for poor-quality milk. The authorities also destroyed 540 liters of adulterated milk and 3 kg of expired chilies on the spot, he added.
The PFA's crackdown is part of its mission to ensure the safety and quality of all food items and products in Punjab.
The authority aims to work with manufacturers, food business operators, consumers, government departments, and autonomous bodies to achieve this goal.
APP/mha/377
Recent Stories
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
DEWA, Parkin support future of electric vehicles with new charging stations in Q ..
MWC Barcelona 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Opening Ceremony
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco3 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman3 minutes ago
-
MWC Barcelona 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Opening Ceremony11 minutes ago
-
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UK High Commissioner calls on PM2 hours ago
-
Trailer kills motorcyclist2 hours ago
-
AC inspects Ramazan bazaar2 hours ago
-
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes2 hours ago
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah2 hours ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people2 hours ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points2 hours ago