Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of 88 food points to ensure food safety and hegiene in Chiniot, including meat shops, milk shops, grocery shops, and food shops.

According to Food department spokesperson, several establishments issued reform notices, while one chicken shop was sealed for failing to comply with instructions.

Furthermore, four shops were fined Rs 19,000 for violating hygiene norms and various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 34,000 for using prohibited ingredients, poor sanitation and selling expired items, he said.

Milk shops and tea stalls were fined Rs 17,000 for poor-quality milk. The authorities also destroyed 540 liters of adulterated milk and 3 kg of expired chilies on the spot, he added.

The PFA's crackdown is part of its mission to ensure the safety and quality of all food items and products in Punjab.

The authority aims to work with manufacturers, food business operators, consumers, government departments, and autonomous bodies to achieve this goal.

