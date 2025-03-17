Open Menu

Authority Cracks Down On Unlicensed Clinics, Medical Stores

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Authority cracks down on unlicensed clinics, medical stores

D.I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of D.I Khan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi has launched a crackdown on Monday on unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores to regulate the medical sector and ensure public safety, these steps were taken on the directions of DC Sarah Rehman.

According to AC office, Muhammad Fasih conducted a surprise operation on Multan Road, resulting in the sealing of two illegal dental clinics and two medical stores.

The AC warned unlicensed medical practitioners and pharmacists to obtain necessary licenses and comply with regulatory requirements, failing which strict action would be taken.

He emphasized the importance of selling medicines in the presence of a licensed pharmacist with proper warranty bills and adhering to standards of cleanliness and temperature control.

This crackdown is part of the District Administration's efforts to streamline the medical sector and protect public health.

The administration has vowed to continue taking action against unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores, ensuring that the public receives safe and regulated medical care.

APP/saz/378

Recent Stories

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

27 minutes ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

27 minutes ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

34 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

46 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

46 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

1 hour ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan