Authority Cracks Down On Unlicensed Clinics, Medical Stores
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
D.I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of D.I Khan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi has launched a crackdown on Monday on unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores to regulate the medical sector and ensure public safety, these steps were taken on the directions of DC Sarah Rehman.
According to AC office, Muhammad Fasih conducted a surprise operation on Multan Road, resulting in the sealing of two illegal dental clinics and two medical stores.
The AC warned unlicensed medical practitioners and pharmacists to obtain necessary licenses and comply with regulatory requirements, failing which strict action would be taken.
He emphasized the importance of selling medicines in the presence of a licensed pharmacist with proper warranty bills and adhering to standards of cleanliness and temperature control.
This crackdown is part of the District Administration's efforts to streamline the medical sector and protect public health.
The administration has vowed to continue taking action against unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores, ensuring that the public receives safe and regulated medical care.
