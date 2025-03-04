Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi Faisal Ismail, conducted a thorough inspection on Tuesday of Lachi Bazaar to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential items during Ramzan.

According to AC office, the visit was made on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr Abdul Akram, the team reviewed the prices and availability of food items, including fruits, vegetables, meat and groceries.

They also checked the government price lists at the price monitoring desk, instructing the concerned authorities to ensure that all food items are available to the public at government prices without interruption.

The administration has vowed to take all possible steps to provide affordable and quality items to the public during Ramadan. Any instances of hoarding or profiteering will be strictly dealt with, ensuring that the public is protected from exploitation.

