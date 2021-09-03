UrduPoint.com

Authority Exercise Quasi-Judicial Powers Conferred Upon Under Act: NEPRA

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has clarified that the Authority exercised Quasi-Judicial Powers conferred upon them under the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

"The Authority under rule 9 of the NEPRA (Tariff Standards and Procedure) Rules 1998 (the Rules), may conduct a hearing in order to decide a petition/ request. As per rule 9(14) of the said Rules, all parties, counsel, witnesses and other persons present at a hearing shall conduct themselves with decorum and deference to the presiding officer," a clarification issued here Friday.

It further said, "The presiding officer may order the removal of any person from the hearing who displays disrespect to the presiding officer or obstructs the hearing. Thus, no one is allowed to disrespect and sabotage the proceedings under any circumstances".

In yesterday's hearing in the matter of K-Electric's Monthly FCA and Quarterly tariff adjustments, a couple of participants chose to make irrelevant comments.

They were asked many times to stay focused on main issues and provide comments relevant to the proceedings. However, owing to non-maintaining the decorum and respect of the Authority, they were barred on Zoom proceedings under rule 9(14) of the NEPRA Rules 1998.

One of the pre-dominant reason for conducting public hearings is to get the valuable inputs and comments of the stakeholders, which are the real strength of Authority's decision making process.

It is also mandatory on the Authority to maintain discipline during the course of the hearings so that all the stakeholders get equal opportunity to present their views.

The Authority, therefore, encourages the stakeholders to participate in the hearings so that informed decisions are ensured while respecting the decorum.

