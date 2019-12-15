Authority failed to take any action against corrupt administration of society

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) The concerned authority hasn't taken any action against the corrupt administration of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society despite several complaints filed in registrar office, NAB and FIA.The inner sources have revealed that both the current and ex-administration of the authority have allegedly involved in massive financial corruption and no one taking against them.Sources further revealed that the ex-secretary of JKCHS Muhammad Khaqan and other members of the society had filed several complaints the ex-representatives of the society included Shujaha Kayani, Latif Qureshi, Raja Zaheer, Naseem Anjum, Shahzad Rathor, Sabahil Mumtaz in NAB and FIA.They viewed in submitted applications that above mentioned representative of society had committed huge financial cooperation through tampering in plots.

They had allegedly withdrawn Rs 1 billion from society account in the cover of developmental works. Even audit hadn't done of this amount.Sources stated that former MPA and current President of society Ziaullha Shah and Sardar Sabahil Mumtaz have put pressure on secretary and asked him to withdraw complaints against ex-administration of society.

However, secretary refused to do so. On this Sardar Sabahil Mumtaz got support from the seven members of ex-body through given them huge bribery.He directed them to tender registrations so that body could be dissolved and smooth the way for next election.

Sources stated that Sabahil Mumtaz have promised to three former members of given tickets for next election. Sources further stated that NAB is using delaying tactics as some of its officials have allegedly supporting ex-administration of society.