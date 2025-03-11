Open Menu

Authority Inspects Health Center In Chiniot, Stresses Transparency, Quality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Authority inspects health center in Chiniot, stresses transparency, quality

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal visited the rural health center in Ahmednagar, Chiniot, to inspect the ongoing expansion and upgradation work.

According to DC office, Safiullah Gondal emphasized the importance of transparency and quality in the construction process, directing the concerned authorities to ensure that the health center is completed soon and handed over to the health department.

He also reviewed the attendance records of doctors and staff, inquired about the provision of medicines to patients and checked the records to ensure that there are no complaints about non-receipt of medicines.

He stressed that the government's efforts to improve the health sector should benefit the patients without any hindrance.

To ensure the quality of healthcare services, the deputy commissioner announced that surprise inspections of health centers will continue.

This move aims to promote accountability and transparency in the healthcare system, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Chiniot.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

1 hour ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

5 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan