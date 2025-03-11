Authority inspects health center in Chiniot, stresses transparency, quality

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal visited the rural health center in Ahmednagar, Chiniot, to inspect the ongoing expansion and upgradation work.

According to DC office, Safiullah Gondal emphasized the importance of transparency and quality in the construction process, directing the concerned authorities to ensure that the health center is completed soon and handed over to the health department.

He also reviewed the attendance records of doctors and staff, inquired about the provision of medicines to patients and checked the records to ensure that there are no complaints about non-receipt of medicines.

He stressed that the government's efforts to improve the health sector should benefit the patients without any hindrance.

To ensure the quality of healthcare services, the deputy commissioner announced that surprise inspections of health centers will continue.

This move aims to promote accountability and transparency in the healthcare system, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Chiniot.

