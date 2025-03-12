Authority instructors inspected CNG stations and petrol pumps

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Civil Defense Department instructors inspected various petrol and CNG pumps in Kohat district regarding the implementation of Civil Defense Fire Safety Order (19-FSO-KP), these steps were taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram.

According to DC office, the purpose of this inspection was to assess the availability and efficiency of fire extinguishers to deal with any emergency situation.

On this occasion, necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities to complete fire safety arrangements.

Otherwise, legal action will be taken under the Special Powers Rule 1951 and Act 1952.

