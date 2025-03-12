Open Menu

Authority Instructors Inspected CNG Stations And Petrol Pumps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Authority instructors inspected CNG stations and petrol pumps

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Civil Defense Department instructors inspected various petrol and CNG pumps in Kohat district regarding the implementation of Civil Defense Fire Safety Order (19-FSO-KP), these steps were taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram.

According to DC office, the purpose of this inspection was to assess the availability and efficiency of fire extinguishers to deal with any emergency situation.

On this occasion, necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities to complete fire safety arrangements.

Otherwise, legal action will be taken under the Special Powers Rule 1951 and Act 1952.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

31 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

31 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

46 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

48 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan