Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The majority of authority members on Friday re-instituted administrative and revenue powers to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Farooq H Farooqi.

"With immediate effect, the majority of the Authority members are pleased to recall the notification No.

MON-01/2021/4141 dated October 25, 2021 and departments including Registrar, coordination, implementation, administration & Human Resource, Finance and Legal shall report to the Chairman NEPRA till further orders of the Authority," said the notification issued here.

The authority nullified its previous notification issued on October 25 in which power delegated to the Chairman under Section 12 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 have withdrawn.