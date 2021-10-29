UrduPoint.com

Authority Members Re-institute Administrative, Revenue Powers To NEPRA Chairman

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

The majority of authority members on Friday re-instituted administrative and revenue powers to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Farooq H Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The majority of authority members on Friday re-instituted administrative and revenue powers to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Farooq H Farooqi.

"With immediate effect, the majority of the Authority members are pleased to recall the notification No.

MON-01/2021/4141 dated October 25, 2021 and departments including Registrar, coordination, implementation, administration & Human Resource, Finance and Legal shall report to the Chairman NEPRA till further orders of the Authority," said the notification issued here.

The authority nullified its previous notification issued on October 25 in which power delegated to the Chairman under Section 12 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 have withdrawn.

Related Topics

Nepra October

Recent Stories

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supp ..

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supporting Kashmir cause

2 minutes ago
 Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at S ..

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

2 minutes ago
 30 persons receive Governor Award

30 persons receive Governor Award

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Toward ..

Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.