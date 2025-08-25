Authority Struggling For Providing Better Health Environment
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi is stepping up its fight against dengue and polio following a comprehensive strategy.
Besides contingent staff hired on daily wages coupled with the regular staffers, the DHA is also taking help from students and media.
Dr. Jawad Zahid, District Health Officer (DHO), in an exclusive talk with APP highlighted that dengue remains the current challenge, with cases rising from August and peaking in September, October, and November every year. He informed that the health authority has categorized 20 high-risk Union Councils (UCs), where approximately 30,000 cases have been recorded over the past couple of years.
"Areas like UC Chak Jalal Din, Rahmatabad, and the Pothohar region are particularly vulnerable due to open plots, junglyards, vegetation, stagnant rainwater and water scarcity”, he said.
He emphasized that the Cantonment ward, covering 2,800 households and 17-18 city headspots, is also a focus area, supported by a dedicated workforce of 1,200 indoor teams, including female sanitary controllers and LHWs, along with male sanitary patrols, inspectors and other staff.
Dr. Jawad informed that the DHA is simultaneously tackling polio, a significant challenge in the city.
“We’ve made good progress in the last year, shifting from a seven-day campaign in high-risk areas to streamlined four-day smart drives, following a three-plus-one module—three days of fieldwork and one day for teachers”, he added.
To a question, the health officer informed that the next polio campaign, scheduled from September 1 to 4, would target UCs including Rawalpindi city, Cantonment areas, Pothohar Town, Gujarkhan, Taxila, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, and Kallar areas.
To a question regarding community engagement strategy of the health department, the DHO confirmed that students from various institutions were engaged for mass awareness regarding polio vaccination, with academic rewards.
“We are collaborating with the education department, conducting seminars in schools and colleges, and involving 50,000 students and teachers in daily household surveillance”, he said adding that the students can earn 25 marks in internal assessments by completing dengue awareness projects, as directed by the DC.
"This multi-faceted approach aims to curb both diseases effectively", he added.
395
