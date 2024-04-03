Autism Awareness Seminar Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In a heartfelt effort to foster understanding and acceptance, the staff of Govt In-Service Training
College and Govt Training College for the Blind joined hands to organize an Autism Awareness
Seminar on Autism Awareness Day.
The event, here on Wednesday, spearheaded by Principal Tahira Abrar of In-Service Training
College, featured a lineup of esteemed speakers and guests dedicated to shedding light on
various aspects of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and advocating for inclusive education.
Led by a team of experts including Roqia, Khadija Malik, Hamna, and Ahmad Altaf, the seminar
focused on debunking misconceptions surrounding ASD while emphasizing the unique abilities
of children on the spectrum. Presentations underscored the importance of altering societal
perceptions towards individuals with ASD and championing the need for inclusive educational
environments.
The presence of Saima Saeed, the Secretary of the Special Education Department, as the
chief guest added gravitas to the event.
Saeed underscored the significance of inclusive
curriculum and schools for children with ASD, advocating for a shift in societal attitudes
towards them.
Dr. Aniqa Sohail, the founder of Autism Pakistan, lent her expertise as a guest speaker,
commending the efforts of the Punjab Special Education Department in supporting individuals
with ASD. Dr Sohail emphasized the importance of personalized assessment approaches,
urging against the labelling of children with ASD. Instead, she encouraged attendees to focus
on identifying and nurturing the unique strengths and abilities of each child.
The seminar garnered support from notable figures, including Jamal Abdun Nafay, Gulam
Murtaza, and Khaula Minhas, who all echoed their commitment to the cause of inclusivity
In essence, the seminar served as a pivotal step towards fostering a more inclusive and
empathetic society for individuals with ASD. It underscored the imperative of recognizing
and nurturing the diverse abilities of every child, irrespective of their neuro-diversity.
