Autism Awareness Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In a heartfelt effort to foster understanding and acceptance, the staff of Govt In-Service Training

College and Govt Training College for the Blind joined hands to organize an Autism Awareness

Seminar on Autism Awareness Day.

The event, here on Wednesday, spearheaded by Principal Tahira Abrar of In-Service Training

College, featured a lineup of esteemed speakers and guests dedicated to shedding light on

various aspects of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and advocating for inclusive education.

Led by a team of experts including Roqia, Khadija Malik, Hamna, and Ahmad Altaf, the seminar

focused on debunking misconceptions surrounding ASD while emphasizing the unique abilities

of children on the spectrum. Presentations underscored the importance of altering societal

perceptions towards individuals with ASD and championing the need for inclusive educational

environments.

The presence of Saima Saeed, the Secretary of the Special Education Department, as the

chief guest added gravitas to the event.

Saeed underscored the significance of inclusive

curriculum and schools for children with ASD, advocating for a shift in societal attitudes

towards them.

Dr. Aniqa Sohail, the founder of Autism Pakistan, lent her expertise as a guest speaker,

commending the efforts of the Punjab Special Education Department in supporting individuals

with ASD. Dr Sohail emphasized the importance of personalized assessment approaches,

urging against the labelling of children with ASD. Instead, she encouraged attendees to focus

on identifying and nurturing the unique strengths and abilities of each child.

The seminar garnered support from notable figures, including Jamal Abdun Nafay, Gulam

Murtaza, and Khaula Minhas, who all echoed their commitment to the cause of inclusivity

In essence, the seminar served as a pivotal step towards fostering a more inclusive and

empathetic society for individuals with ASD. It underscored the imperative of recognizing

and nurturing the diverse abilities of every child, irrespective of their neuro-diversity.

