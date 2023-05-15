Autism centre to be established at DPS Vehari, Burewala

District administration gave approval for the establishment of autism centres for special kids at divisional public schools in Vehari and Burewala

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) : District administration gave approval for the establishment of autism centres for special kids at divisional public schools in Vehari and Burewala.

Similarly, building for the college block worth Rs 39 million was also approved in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah. Two separate buildings at the college block will be constructed, for boys and girls of FSc classes.

The meeting decided to depute the Principal at DPS Burewala very soon.

An advertisement will appear in newspapers in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Asif Hussain Shah directed the provision of top quality education in the institutes. The meeting participants also reviewed the syllabus and administrative affairs of DPS and Grammar Schools.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner Khalid Mahmood Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Kamran, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Afzal Bukhari and educationists from both institutes.