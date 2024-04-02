Autism Is Mental Condition That Manifests Differently In Children. Dr Irum
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chief Autism consultant at the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh (C-ARTs) Dr. Iram Rizwan said on Tuesday that autism is often misunderstood as a disease but is, in fact, a mental condition that manifests differently in children.
During an interview with a private news channel, Dr Irum Rizwan outlined the common symptoms associated with autism, including challenges in paying attention, difficulty in communication, and social interaction.
She said that the severity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) varies among children, with some exhibiting more pronounced symptoms than others.
However, even mild cases require attention as they can significantly affect a child's temperament and behavior.
She stressed the importance of early intervention and prompt consultation with a doctor to initiate the rehabilitation process.
Dr. Iram said that the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh (C-ARTs) was established in 2018 at the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Institute in the Special education and Rehabilitation Complex of the Government of Sindh.
She said educational and rehabilitation programs tailored to each child's needs are provided, with facilities extending to adolescents and young adults, all free of charge. In Karachi, three centers cater to different age groups, with plans for expansion across Sindh.
She said the rehabilitation process begins with diagnosis, followed by speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral therapy.
Educational programs are also tailored to help autistic children develop essential skills as they grow older, she added.
