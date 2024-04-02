Open Menu

Autism Is Mental Condition That Manifests Differently In Children. Dr Irum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chief Autism consultant at the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh (C-ARTs) Dr. Iram Rizwan said on Tuesday that autism is often misunderstood as a disease but is, in fact, a mental condition that manifests differently in children.

During an interview with a private news channel, Dr Irum Rizwan outlined the common symptoms associated with autism, including challenges in paying attention, difficulty in communication, and social interaction.

She said that the severity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) varies among children, with some exhibiting more pronounced symptoms than others.

However, even mild cases require attention as they can significantly affect a child's temperament and behavior.

She stressed the importance of early intervention and prompt consultation with a doctor to initiate the rehabilitation process.

Dr. Iram said that the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh (C-ARTs) was established in 2018 at the Center of Autism Rehabilitation and Training Institute in the Special education and Rehabilitation Complex of the Government of Sindh.

She said educational and rehabilitation programs tailored to each child's needs are provided, with facilities extending to adolescents and young adults, all free of charge. In Karachi, three centers cater to different age groups, with plans for expansion across Sindh.

She said the rehabilitation process begins with diagnosis, followed by speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral therapy.

Educational programs are also tailored to help autistic children develop essential skills as they grow older, she added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Doctor Young 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

52 seconds ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

1 hour ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

2 hours ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

5 hours ago
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

5 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan