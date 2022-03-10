UrduPoint.com

Autism Resource Center Rwp Organizes Annual Sports Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Mentally impaired children diagnosed with Autism here on Thursday took part in the annual sports day organized by Autism Resource Center Rawalpindi

Tug of war, cycling, spoon race, sack race, tyre pulling and building tower were among the activities arranged on the occasion while the parents, teachers and volunteers were assisting the children to play the games and follow the regulations.

On the occasion, the parents while talking to media persons said that annual sports day was fun for them as well as their children.

"The programs like the annual sports day helped my son in social interaction," said father of a child adding, such programs should regularly be organized as these would help change the community's mindset about mentally impaired children particularly diagnosed with Autism.

Chief Executive Officer of Autism Society of Pakistan, Bushra Suhaib and Director Autism Resource Center Rawalpindi, Ghazal Nadeem while addressing the participants said that such programs helped the children with Autism to develop their hidden potential which could lead to a success in their life.

They said that such social games were important for their mental and physical growth and could help them in becoming more confident and brave.

The games in which they play with their peers help them control their temper, tantrums and prevent them from hurting themselves, they added.

Exercise also helps improve their academic performance and physical coordination, they said.

