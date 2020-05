Auto electrician shot dead in Timergara

Unknown assailants shot dead an auto electrician working at Pakistan Shuba, Timergara Bazaar at noon here on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Unknown assailants shot dead an auto electrician working at Pakistan Shuba, Timergara Bazaar at noon here on Tuesday.

Police said auto electrician named Jahangiri Khan was in Gargiya area when shot dead by unknown attackers.

Police said the body has been handed over to heirs and a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.