Auto Lifter Arrested; Six Stolen Bikes Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Aabpara police team apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bikes lifting incidents and recovered 06 stolen motorbikes from their possession on Friday
A public relation officer told APP under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
In this regard, an Aabpara police team used the technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of bike lifter gang who’s involved in numerous bikes lifting incidents.
He said Police team also recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from his possession.
He said the accused was identified as Hamad Sajid.
Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bikes lifting incidents, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza, directed all officers for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents.
The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.
DIG further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
