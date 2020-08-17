UrduPoint.com
Auto Parts Godown Blaze Extinguished After Hours Long Effort

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The big fire that engulfed an auto parts godown near Regional Tax Office in a populated area of the city was extinguished after hours long struggle by dozens of Rescue 1122 fire fighters Monday.

About 19 fire fighting vehicles and around 60 fire fighters took part in around six-hour operation to put out the fire.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fire was extinguished at 4pm and the cooling process was underway.

He said the fire broke out probably due to a spark caused by turning on the main switch by someone. However, the real cause of fire would be ascertained after investigations, he said, adding the emitting thick black smoke suggested plastic auto parts and oil stock burnt in the fire.

An eye witness said the fire fighters had controlled the fire at around 11 am, however, it again erupted on the backside the godown.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Abdul Jabbar said that fire fighters faced hurdles in approaching the burning area as the godown had no direct access from the road. They demolished some walls of the godown to throw water directly on the flames but with limited success.

The people residing nearby were told to vacate their homes till the fire was extinguished and the cooling process was completed, he added.

An official lamented that the godown was built in small auto parts market with only one entry point, and no windows, no emergency exit door and no fire fighting equipment.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, along with ADCR Tayyab Khan and Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed monitored the fire fighting operation activity from the third storey of a nearby house. He was given briefing by the District Officer Emergency Operations Dr Kaleemullah.

