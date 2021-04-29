- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Auto-Rickshaws services extended to voters for reaching polling stations for by-polls in NA-249
Auto-Rickshaws Services Extended To Voters For Reaching Polling Stations For By-polls In NA-249
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:37 PM
The representatives of many contesting political parties extended serives of auto-rickshaw to the voters transport for reaching from their homes to the polling stations for the bye-elections in NA-249 Karachi West-II, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The representatives of many contesting political parties extended serives of auto-rickshaw to the voters transport for reaching from their homes to the polling stations for the bye-elections in NA-249 Karachi West-II, here on Thursday.
Low voters' turnout was witnessed up to 12:30 p.
m at the Polling station set up at Memon school in Muhajir Camp Area, Baldia town here.
Unlike traditional practice to transport voters in the passenger by buses, vans and pickups, the representatives of many contesting parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Pak Sarzammen Party extended services of auto-rickshaw to their voters to reach the polling stations established in the Baldia town area.