Auto Sector Witnessing Unprecedented Growth: NA Told

Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Friday informed the National Assembly that the auto sector is witnessing unprecedented growth

Responding to question during questions hours, she said 21 new entrants have entered the country's auto market. She said the cement export has increased 64 percent over the last three years.

She said that the price of cement has been increased by 19.62% during the tenure of the incumbent government due to a significant increase in the prices of coal in the international market.

To another question, she said, that the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has been provided subsidy since January 8 2020 for protecting vulnerable families from rising sugar prices.

She said that about 1200 Utility Stores outlets operating across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

