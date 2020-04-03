'Auto shops, pumps to remain open at highways'

The Punjab government has exempted several roadside businesses situated at National and Provincial highways from lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has exempted several roadside businesses situated at National and Provincial highways from lockdown.

In a notification issued by the home department here on Friday, all concerned departments have been directed that auto workshops, petrol pumps, oil depots, tyre puncture shops and spare parts shops situated at highways would remain opened.

Besides these shops, driver hotels and tuc-shops owners could also operatetheir businesses at highways.