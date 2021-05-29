Auto thief gang busted, 3 stolen vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Police have busted two member auto theft gang and recovered three stolen vehicles gas cutter and other parts of vehicles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, under the supervision of SP Rawal Division, Ganjmandi police along with his team arrested 02 accused of vehicle theft gang.

The arrested accused included former record holder accused Abdul Jabbar and his accomplice Rashid.

The SHO Ganjmandi revealed that accused used to cut the vehicle with the help of gas cutters and sell them in parts.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas while congratulating SP Rawal, SHO Ganjmandi and the police team on the arrest of the accused said that the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested.

CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.