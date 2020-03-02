Auto thieves' gang busted, 7 stolen vehicles recovered in Rawalpindi

The police busted two members auto thieves gang after cross firing in jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The police busted two members auto thieves gang after cross firing in jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station here on Monday.

According to spokesman, the police recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession.

SP Potohar, Syed Ali while briefing to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that during snap checking, Cantt police stopped a suspected vehicle in which four persons were travelling. During search, they opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

In retaliation, two persons identified as Yasir and Tariq were injured during cross firing and were shifted to hospital while two others were escaped from the scene.

The police registered separate case against them and started investigation.

The CPO appreciated the efforts of Cantt Police station for busting vehicle thieves' gang. He said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and properties of public.