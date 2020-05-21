Auto worker killed in cylinder explosion, other injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::A worker was killed in a cylinder explosion occurred at an auto workshop in Basti Jadan Sultan of Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

Rashid Gishkori was working at Jamil denter's workshop where a gas cylinder exploded all of a sudden injuring him and another person Aurangzeb.

Rashid breathed his last on way to the hospital while Aurangzeb admitted in the DHQ hospital for the treatment.

A resident of the village said Rashid Gishkori was the lone bread winner for his family.

Police spokesman confirmed the sad incident and said the investigation was underway.