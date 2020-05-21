UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auto Worker Killed In Cylinder Explosion, Other Injured

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Auto worker killed in cylinder explosion, other injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::A worker was killed in a cylinder explosion occurred at an auto workshop in Basti Jadan Sultan of Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

Rashid Gishkori was working at Jamil denter's workshop where a gas cylinder exploded all of a sudden injuring him and another person Aurangzeb.

Rashid breathed his last on way to the hospital while Aurangzeb admitted in the DHQ hospital for the treatment.

A resident of the village said Rashid Gishkori was the lone bread winner for his family.

Police spokesman confirmed the sad incident and said the investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Rashid Gujrat Muzaffargarh Gas Family All Sad

Recent Stories

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.