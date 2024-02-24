Autobiography of writer, former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The launch of autobiography of renowned artist, writer and former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui was held in a special session during the ongoing Literary Festival at Alhamra on Saturday.

Former WAPDA Chairman Shakeel Durrani and renowned columnist Rashid Amjad shared their views on the autobiography. Salman Farooqui's art and personality were discussed at the event. The speakers said realism and modernism is prominently displayed in the Salman Farooqui’s work.

The speakers remarked that realism and modernism was prominently displayed in the Salman Farooqui’s work. The expression of impressionism in landscape painting distinguishes him in his unique art. The panelists comprehensively discussed Salman Farooqui's private, social life along with his art and personality.

Columnist Rashid Amjad while discussing Salman Farooqui's personality and achievements described him as a symbol of struggle. He said that Salman Farooqui has rendered unprecedented service to the nation during his professional life. People like the author are a bright chapter in the civil sector.

Former WAPDA Chairman Shakeel Durrani appreciated the professional skills of Salman Farooqui adding that the time spent with him is a valuable asset of his life.

The delegates also shared Salman Farooqui's perspective on the current situation in Pakistan and apprised the audience about the writer's life and activities after his retirement from his professional service.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari and other prominent personalities were also present.