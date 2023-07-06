Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: Secretary Labor

Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Punjab Faisal Farid has said that an automated online system for approval of social security grants is being launched to save the industrial workers from panic of procedural delays while a burn center will also be established in Faisalabad during this month to facilitate this community at maximum extent

He was addressing a meeting at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Thursday. Director Labour (East) Rai Yaseen and Director Labour (West) Ghulam Shabir Kaliyar were also present in the meeting.

The Secretary Labour vowed to do whatever possible to safeguard the rights of industrial workers in the province and said that a transparent and automated system for expeditious approval of workers' applications for PESSI grants had been established and it was expected to be launched during next week. Several filters had also been added in this system in order to ensure transparency, he added.

He said that medical dispensaries at different industrial clusters of Faisalabad were being activated to provide better health facilities to the industrial workers whereas a state-of-the-art burn center would also be operational in coming month at Faisalabad.

Responding to a question about skill development, he said that the industry should collaborate together in terms of technology integration and decide the set of skills they need to develop.

"Once such an exemplary framework is formed, the government will be happy to provide technical and financial support in this regard", he added.

He said that the industrial sector was playing a dynamic role in the development of national economy. Therefore, problems of this sector would be addressed on top priority basis. However, this industry should step towards self-assessment and sampling in respect of labor and social standards, he suggested.

Earlier, Vice Chairman PTEA Muhammad Idrees briefly enlightened the core functions of his association especially its efforts done to improve the application of International Labour Standards in addition to ensure continuity of Pakistan's exports to the global markets.

He said that several programs had been initiated in collaboration with international institutions like ILO, GIZ & WWF. Major objective behind these programs was to improve the adherence to national laws and international labour and environment standards in textile factories besides developing buyers' confidence that the standards in these factories were being publicly monitored and reported reliably and accurately to establish a coordination mechanism between textile industries, its workers' organizations and labour departments on ILS compliance and reporting.

Representatives of International Labour Organization (ILO) and GIZ also attended the meeting online and presented their presentations about their programs for enhancement of labour and social standards in textile industry.

Later, PTEA insignia was presented to the Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department.