Automated Response Service For Pilgrims' Hajj Queries To Be Available In 10 Languages

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

Automated response service for pilgrims' Hajj queries to be available in 10 languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness of Hajj, Umrah and Visit, an affiliate of the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, is set to launch the automated response service via the toll-free phone for answering queries of pilgrims around the clock in 10 languages throughout the Hajj period.

The service will see the participation of scholars, advocates and specialized translators as part of the efforts undertaken by the ministry to educate pilgrims about the Hajj.

The service will be provided in Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Hindi, urdu, Hausa, Indonesian, Bengali, Amharic, Saudi Gazette reported.

The move is part of the awareness and guidance services provided by the ministry to pilgrims.

