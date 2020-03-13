UrduPoint.com
Automatic Insulin Pumps Changes Lives Of People With Diabetes: Expert

Fri 13th March 2020

Automatic insulin pumps changes lives of people with diabetes: Expert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Treatment of diabetes has changed considerably over the years as a result of novel advances from discovery of insulin in year 1922 to the development of automatic insulin pumps.

The lives of people with diabetes have been improved and extended, by both diabetes-focused and research and broader improvement in medical care including new insulins.

This was stated by Chief Organizer of the workshop, Prof. M. Zaman Shaikh, organized by Sir Syed Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Karachi on the topic of "NEW INSULINS" here on Thursday.

He said that there are several exciting development of the horizon that may soon significantly change how people with diabetes receive medical car or manage the condition.

This was pre-symposium workshop before Flagship International Conference by Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine.

Other speakers who spoke on this occasion were Dr. Ali Asghar and Dr. Ziaullah Khan.

They said that many new long-acting insulins are recently introduced with truly once daily dose. On the other hand, other novel insulins are also available in Pakistan with ultra short- actions, resembling with the action of natural insulin, secreted from our pancreas in response to meal intake.

A new combination of long lasting insulin along with one other injection, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist will soon be available as one single solution in same syringe as one shot, sufficient for 24 hours, means once a day dose in type 2 diabetic patients.

They said that smart insulins (with gucose sensors) once daily, even once weekly, are not far away.

New routes of administration of insulin will be as oral spray, capsule of insulin, nasal and as skin patches, they said.

They said that new inhaler powder insulin, Afrezza is now freely available in many countries. DANCE 501 is newer liquid formulation Inhaled insulin. FDA-approved revolutionary non-invasive glucometers, like Dexcom and free style Libre Flash are now widely available (not yet available in Pakistan).

They are non- invasive instruments and they do not require needle prick to get blood sample. Wireless, fully implantable under skin Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, lasting for six months is now a reality. Dream of fully-automatic close-loop pump (artificial pancreas) and smart bionic pump (with insulin+ glucagon hormone) will soon be in the open market.

Semi-automatic insulin pumps were available in Pakistan market. However, more advanced automatic pumps with CGM are now available.

There are many misconceptions regarding insulins, like insulin is the last stage in the treatment of Diabetes before going into grave, actually nowadays it is considered as one of first line treatment. Insulin is not an addiction but actually it is daily replacement life-saving medicine.

They said that insulin has got no side effect besides having some weight gain. Appropriate use of modern insulins will not cause hypoglycemia (very low blood sugar). In nut shell, Insulin is the oldest, most studied, and most effective anti-hyperglycemic life-saving drug.

