Automatic PCR machine inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :An automatic PCR machine was inaugurated here in Allied Hospital's Biosafety Level-III Lab which has enhanced the lab capacity to conduct 2000 tests in 24 hours.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, DC Muhammad Ali, MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar , VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr.

Khurram Altaf and other doctors were present on the occasionDivisional Commissioner said that provision of automatic machine would double the number of tests which is an important step taken by Punjab government. "There is no test of coronavirus pending in this hospital at this moment", he added.

Vice Chancellor FMU Dr. Zafar Ali said the machine was purchased with Rs. 9 million. The staff had to work with manual machine which they feared could affect them ,but the automatic machine inauguration resolved the issue, he added.